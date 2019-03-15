City of Allentown PA : Hamilton Connector Project Underway

Work has begun on the Hamilton Connector project in the 600 block of Hamilton Street. This pedestrian walkway connects Hamilton Street to Court Street and is receiving a total make-over. Thanks to an allocation from the ANIZDA Public Improvement Fund, the project will create a pedestrian corridor that is inviting, bright, colorful, and safe with new seating areas, performance platforms, a new stairway, and connectivity to the ArtsWalk Pocket Park. Work is expected to be completed this summer.

--30--