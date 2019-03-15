Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Allentown PA : Hamilton Connector Project Underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:19am EDT
Work has begun on the Hamilton Connector project in the 600 block of Hamilton Street. This pedestrian walkway connects Hamilton Street to Court Street and is receiving a total make-over. Thanks to an allocation from the ANIZDA Public Improvement Fund, the project will create a pedestrian corridor that is inviting, bright, colorful, and safe with new seating areas, performance platforms, a new stairway, and connectivity to the ArtsWalk Pocket Park. Work is expected to be completed this summer.

--30--

Disclaimer

City of Allentown, PA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar On Track For Losing Week
DJ
10:45aAlfred Zeien Headed Gillette During Its Growth Spurt of the 1990s
DJ
10:44aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and BMCE Bank of Africa support green energy investments in Morocco
PU
10:41aAir Canada halts financial forecasts after 737 MAX groundings
RE
10:31aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in March
DJ
10:30aU.S. job openings increase by 102,000 in January
RE
10:22aAustria's Signa, RFR Holding buy New York's Chrysler Building
RE
10:19aCITY OF ALLENTOWN PA : Hamilton Connector Project Underway
PU
10:19aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : UK third largest destination in service exports
PU
10:19aPALESTINE : School rooftops will generate solar energy for 16000 houses in the West Bank
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3L'ORÉAL : L'ORÉAL: News Release: Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2019 / 2018 Registration Document
4FTSE 100 : UK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.