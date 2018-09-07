City of Arlington TX : Ask the Experts with Irwin Steel Vice President Bryan Irwin

The City of Arlington's Office of Communication recently talked to Irwin Steel, LLC Vice President Bryan Irwin for the latest episode of Ask the Experts on MyArlingtonTV, a quarterly program about the progress being made at the future Globe Life Field in The American Dream City.

Irwin Steel is responsible for all the steel rakers at Globe Life Field, which are the diagonal pieces that hold the seating area, as well as additional steel framing throughout the site. Steel takes several months of production before it's ready for installation.

The company is fabricating nearly 16,000 tons of steel at their Justin, Texas facility. All of the steel starts at that facility with a flat sheet of steel. The sheet is transformed into a column, riser or raker, and constructed together similar to building blocks. The average steel column at the new ballpark measures 48 feet tall and weighs 9,200 pounds.

The new 1.7-million square-foot Globe Life Field, which will be located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington, will include a retractable roof for climate control and shelter for fans during the hot summer months. Seating capacity is approximately 40,000 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020. HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

