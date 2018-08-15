Log in
City of Arlington TX : Pavement Reclamation to Create Smoother Streets for Lake Arlington Neighborhood

08/15/2018 | 01:56am CEST

The Public Works and Transportation Department will soon begin a pavement rehabilitation project near Lake Arlington that is designed to improve the strength, smoothness and lifespan of select residential streets.

This project, funded by the voter-approved Street Maintenance Sales Tax, is expected to begin Monday, August 20 and be complete by early December. The City's pavement reclamation process will create like-new conditions for the following streets:

  • Amberwood Court
  • Driftwood Court
  • English Oak Drive
  • Forestcreek Court
  • Lakehurst Court
  • Lakehurst Drive
  • Royaloak Drive
  • Woodsong Trail

Click here to see the Pavement Reclamation Project Location Map.

The City's pavement reclamation process involves four steps. The first removes and pulverizes the existing asphalt. The pulverized materials are mixed with cement and lime to increase the strength of the asphalt and underlying subbase. The reclaimed material is then poured and shaped by a grader into a strong new base. Finally, 6 inches of new asphalt will be placed and compacted by a roller.

The result is a smoother road with an extended lifespan of up to 20 years at a fraction of the cost, time, and environmental impact of the traditional 'remove and replace' method of pavement rehabilitation.

Using the reclamation process on an area the size of a football field can:

  • Prevent 4,095 tons of material from entering the landfill;
  • Eliminate emissions from and fuel for 321 truckloads of materials being hauled to and from the work site;
  • Eliminate the need for 2,520 tons of new stone aggregates; and
  • Reduce maintenance costs up to 40 percent over a five-year period.

Pavement reclamation is one part of the City's comprehensive pavement management program. This program includes the collection and evaluation of road condition data, rebuild or maintenance activity planning, conducting rebuild or maintenance activities, and revaluation of road conditions. You can learn more about the Street Maintenance Program and Schedule here.

Disclaimer

City of Arlington, TX published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 23:55:02 UTC
