City of Athens OH : Spring Clean Up Week April 22nd - 26th, 2019

04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

April 22nd - April 26th, 2019

City of Athens Spring Clean-up Week

If you have larger items to be hauled, they may also be placed at the curb during the week without calling to arrange for pick-up. You will, however, be charged the standard special haul minimum charge of $25.00 for the first four cubic yards and $4.10 each additional cubic yard.

Building materials, tires and liquids will not be accepted at curbside. If you have yard waste for disposal, please call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 592-3343 for normal pick-up.

Dumpsters will be available at the service garage, 387 W. State St., for scrap metal and trash. Construction debris will not be accepted. Residents may deposit large items and scrap metal in these containers between the hours of 7:30 AM and 7 PM, Monday through Friday, without charge. Please come with photo ID or copy of your utility bill showing your address to verify that you are a resident of Athens.

For additional questions, please contact Ron Lucas, Deputy Service Safety Director at 592-3340

Disclaimer

City of Athens, OH published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:56:05 UTC
