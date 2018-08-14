Log in
City of Auburn NY : Launches “Wipes Clog Pipes” Public Education Campaign

08/14/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

For Immediate Release, August 14, 2018

Contact: Seth Jensen, Director of Municipal Utilities, p 315-255-4180

Public Service Announcement

City Launches 'Wipes Clog Pipes' Public Education Campaign

The City of Auburn Municipal Utilities Department wants to remind the public that clogged sewer lines are preventable and has launched the 'Wipes Clog Pipes' Campaign.

'Each year the City has to assist property owners with clogged sewer lines and often times we discover that the situation was preventable,' said Seth Jensen, Director of Municipal Utilities for the City.

There are a number of household and personal use items that are commonly used today that should be disposed of in the trash, not flushed down the toilet. The following items should be placed in your trash, not flushed down your toilet:

• Disinfectant Wipes

• Baby Wipes

• Paper Towels

• Towelettes

• Tissues

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Plastic or Latex items

• Dental floss, hair, and other stringy material

• Grease, oil, and fats

'Replacing or repairing clogged sewer lines can be costly to homeowners,' said Tom Gabak, the Supervisor of Water and Sewer Infrastructure for the City. 'Following simple rules can save residents costly repair expenses,' Gabak said.


If you are experiencing problems with your sewer pipes or want to learn more contact the City of Auburn Municipal Utilities Dept. at (315) 253-6511.


Disclaimer

City of Auburn, NY published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 21:20:07 UTC
