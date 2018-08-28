Log in
City of Aurora : Drive Electric Aurora EV Test Drive Sept. 7

08/28/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

The city of Aurora is hosting an electric vehicle test drive event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, in the southwest parking lot. The event is one of dozens happening nationwide as part of National Drive Electric Week.

The Drive Electric Aurora EV Test Drive event will provide participants with a chance to try out an electric vehicle and learn more about the benefits of driving electric. Information also will be available regarding exclusive limited-time discounts with electric vehicle dealers in partnership with the city of Aurora.

The event is happening within steps of the Aurora Food Truck Rodeo (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) so residents can take a lunch break to head over to the Aurora Municipal Center for a bite to eat and a chance to drive an electric vehicle.

For questions about the EV Test Drive event, email nshaikh@auroragov.org.

National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 8 to 16 is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today's widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The city of Aurora has committed to boosting electric vehicles in its fleet to save on fuel costs and reduce carbon emissions. With 21 electric vehicles in its fleet and 44 electric vehicle charging stations in its facilities, the city saves $1 for every 25 miles driven in an electric vehicle. The city of Aurora is partnering with electric vehicle dealerships on this event to help residents who are interested in reducing their own fuel costs and emissions.

Disclaimer

City of Aurora, CO published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 18:11:04 UTC
