City of Batavia NY : Delays on East Ave for milling operations on 8/14

East Avenue from Ross Street to Clinton Street will experience construction delays and lane reductions

for the cold milling of the pavement, August 14, 2018 through August 16, 2018 from 7 AM to 7 PM.

All residents on East Avenue are asked not to park on the roadway during the day and either park in

their driveways or neighboring streets. All area motorist are asked to avoid East Avenue if possible.

Portions of this work are weather dependent and delays may occur.

Please, plan accordingly and contact the D&H Excavating at 716-492-4956 if special accommodations

are needed.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.