Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Batavia NY : Delays on East Ave for milling operations on 8/14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:41am CEST

East Avenue from Ross Street to Clinton Street will experience construction delays and lane reductions

for the cold milling of the pavement, August 14, 2018 through August 16, 2018 from 7 AM to 7 PM.

All residents on East Avenue are asked not to park on the roadway during the day and either park in

their driveways or neighboring streets. All area motorist are asked to avoid East Avenue if possible.

Portions of this work are weather dependent and delays may occur.

Please, plan accordingly and contact the D&H Excavating at 716-492-4956 if special accommodations

are needed.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

Disclaimer

City of Batavia, NY published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/13Asia tries to find its footing after Turkish tremors
RE
08/13CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trend of cash inflows set to steady yuan
PU
08/13CITY OF SEATTLE WA : Hawthorne Elementary & S Genesee St | Safer connections
PU
08/13CITY OF BATAVIA NY : Delays on East Ave for milling operations on 8/14
PU
08/13DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Nomination of Australian Executive Director to the IMF
PU
08/13WHAT THEY&RSQUO;RE SAYING : “U.S. Senator Dean Heller – Strong Advocate for Fighting Against Domestic Violence”
PU
08/13CITY OF JACKSONVILLE FL : ITD Assists with Certificates of Appropriateness (COA) Enhancement for Historic Preservation
PU
08/13EPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah mining industry leaders on August 14
PU
08/13ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Agricultural fun for all during ag day at the illinois state fair
PU
08/13Trump aide Bolton met Turkish envoy to discuss U.S. pastor -White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
2BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4FIERA CAPITAL CORP : FIERA CAPITAL : Announces Upcoming Change of Portfolio Manager and Appointment of Sub-Adv..
5Keeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.