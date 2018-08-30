Log in
City of Batavia NY : East Ave Closed 8/31

08/30/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

PAVING OPERATION TO BEGIN

Friday, August 31 - 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

EAST AVENUE: Paving operations for the final/ top course will be installed from Clinton Street on the

East to approximately Elm Street on the West. This work is subject to weather delays.

PLEASE DO NOT PARK ON THE STREET DURING THE PAVING OPERATION

PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA DURING THE PAVING OPERATIONS

TRAFFIC DELAYS ARE TO BE EXPECTED - PLAN ACCORDINGLY

Traffic will be redirected around the paving operation using flaggers. Residents within the road closure

should expect delays, but all efforts will be made to get you to your residence as is practical.

ALL THRU TRAFFIC should seek out alternate routing (i.e. North Street & East Main Street)

Disclaimer

City of Batavia, NY published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 15:01:03 UTC
