City of Batavia NY : East Ave Closed 8/31

PAVING OPERATION TO BEGIN
Friday, August 31 - 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM
EAST AVENUE: Paving operations for the final/ top course will be installed from Clinton Street on the
East to approximately Elm Street on the West. This work is subject to weather delays.
PLEASE DO NOT PARK ON THE STREET DURING THE PAVING OPERATION
PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA DURING THE PAVING OPERATIONS
TRAFFIC DELAYS ARE TO BE EXPECTED - PLAN ACCORDINGLY
Traffic will be redirected around the paving operation using flaggers. Residents within the road closure
should expect delays, but all efforts will be made to get you to your residence as is practical.
ALL THRU TRAFFIC should seek out alternate routing (i.e. North Street & East Main Street)
