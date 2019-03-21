City of Beaumont CA : Riverside County Innovation Month

Entrepreneur & Startup Networking

Thursday, April 18 - 6:00 p.m. at

The Craft Lounge Taproom & Bottle Shop

690 N. Beaumont Ave.



Local entrepreneurs are invited to enjoy a selection of craft brews while networking with peers at Beaumont's first taproom, The Craft Lounge. Economic Development staff will be available to discuss programs to assist startups in Beaumont.

RSVP - https://craftlounge.eventbrite.com

Wolverine Worldwide Tour

Wednesday, April 24th - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

1020 Prosperity Way

Tour the Wolverine Worldwide Beaumont Distribution Center to view innovation in the goods movement industry. See firsthand how the facility efficiently processes an average of 50,000 pairs of shoes per day and manages an inventory of roughly 3.1 million items.



RSVP - https://wolverineAMtour.eventbrite.com

RSVP - https://wolverinePMtour.eventbrite.com