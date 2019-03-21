Log in
City of Beaumont CA : Riverside County Innovation Month

03/21/2019 | 08:50pm EDT
Entrepreneur & Startup Networking
Thursday, April 18 - 6:00 p.m. atThe Craft Lounge Taproom & Bottle Shop
690 N. Beaumont Ave.

Local entrepreneurs are invited to enjoy a selection of craft brews while networking with peers at Beaumont's first taproom, The Craft Lounge. Economic Development staff will be available to discuss programs to assist startups in Beaumont.

RSVP - https://craftlounge.eventbrite.com

Wolverine Worldwide Tour
Wednesday, April 24th - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
1020 Prosperity Way

Tour the Wolverine Worldwide Beaumont Distribution Center to view innovation in the goods movement industry. See firsthand how the facility efficiently processes an average of 50,000 pairs of shoes per day and manages an inventory of roughly 3.1 million items.

RSVP - https://wolverineAMtour.eventbrite.com
RSVP - https://wolverinePMtour.eventbrite.com

City of Beaumont, CA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:49:04 UTC
