City of Bellaire TX : IH 69 / IH 610 Construction Closures

Please see below for updates and revisions for the closures that are facilitating the proposed reconstruction of the IH 69 Southwest Freeway at the IH 610 West Loop Interchange. This project will facilitate the total reconstruction of this interchange.

A website for this project has been set up at

https://www.dot.state.tx.us/texasclearlanes/what-were-doing/congestion-projects-i69-i610.htm. Also, follow project updates and information on Twitter @HOU610at69.

Newcastle (Southbound) between the IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd and Westpark: 1 Right, (Outside) Lane closed continuously between 7:00 AM on Friday, 07.27.18 and 5:00 AM Monday, 08.13.18. One southbound thru lane will remain open.

Newcastle (Northbound) between Westpark and the IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd: 1 Left, (Inside) Lane closed continuously between 7:00 AM on Friday, 07.27.18 and 5:00 AM Monday, 08.13.18. One northbound thru lane will remain open.

IH 610 Northbound Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, between 9:00 PM on Friday 08.10.18 and 5:00 AM Monday 08.13.18. Traffic to take IH 610 Bellaire Blvd. Exit ramp.

IH 610 Northbound Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, between 5:00 AM on Monday 08.13.18 and 5:00 AM Sunday 02.10.19. Detour Westpark Dr. traffic to continue on Northbound IH 610. Traffic to take IH 69 Southbound connector to IH 69 Southbound Mainlanes. Traffic to take the Chimney Rock Exit Ramp. Traffic to continue on IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. and turn left (South) at Chimney Rock towards Westpark Dr. Continue on Westpark Dr. to IH 610 West Loop.

IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road between Glenmont Dr. and Westpark Dr.: Two (Inside) Lane(s) Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday 08.10.18 through 5:00 AM on Sunday, 02.10.19.

IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road Bissonnet St. Entrance Ramp to IH 610 West Loop: Total Closure Continuously, between 9:00 PM on Friday 08.10.18 to 5:00 AM Monday 08.13.18. Detour to continue on IH 610 West Loop Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp at Richmond Ave.

IH 610 Northbound between Fournace Pl. to Westpark Dr.: Three Alternate Lanes Closed Continuously, between 9:00 PM on Friday 08.10.18 to 5:00 AM Monday 08.13.18.

IH 610 Southbound Exit to Fournace Pl.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Exit to Hidalgo St.; Turn Left, (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Follow Post Oak Blvd. to the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Frontage road. Follow the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Frontage Rd. to Fournace Pl. An alternate detour is to follow the IH 610 Southbound Mainlanes to the exit to Bellaire Blvd.; U-Turn at Bellaire Blvd and follow the IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road to Fournace Pl..

IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road, north of Westpark Dr.: The current 'Left Lane Must Turn Left' configuration will remain thru 5:00 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Westpark Dr. and Fournace Pl.: Alternate Lane(s) remain closed continuously through 5:00 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.

IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road between Westpark Dr. and Newcastle: 1 Right, (Outside) Lane closed continuously thru 5:00 AM Monday, 08.13.18.

IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road between McCue Rd. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane closed Continuously until further notice.

IH 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.

