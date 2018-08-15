City of Bellflower CA : EPA Identifies Hazardous Chemicals and Prepares for Removal

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is notifying residents near 9548 Alondra Blvd., Bellflower, CA, that it has completed the categorization and packaging of hazardous chemicals at the subject address. EPA is currently arranging for disposal of all chemicals discovered at the Site.

The Site, a former small chemical research and manufacturing company, was discovered in July 2018 by a contractor for the City of Bellflower during a cleanup effort. During this activity, containers and barrels were discovered that contained unknown chemicals.

EPA, along with the California Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC), the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the City of Bellflower, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did a comprehensive assessment of the property. The assessment identified the presence of hazardous chemicals including corrosive and flammable liquids, oxidizers, radiologicals, and other abandoned materials.

Nearly 600 of the roughly 2,000 containers found were not labeled. EPA used contractors to categorize and identify all the chemicals and then safely packed them into new containers. This effort will ensure safe storage, transport and disposal at a hazardous waste disposal facility.

In the coming weeks, please anticipate trucks coming in and out of the area to collect and haul the packaged chemicals to a licensed and permitted hazardous waste disposal facility.

For further questions about the hazardous waste removal, please contact:

Harry Allen

U.S. EPA On-Scene Coordinator

(415) 218-7406

Allen.HarryL@epa.gov

Carlin Hafiz

U.S. EPA Community Involvement Coordinator

(213) 244-1814

hafiz.carlin@epa.gov

