City of Benbrook TX : Benbrook Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection this Saturday!

08/23/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

The spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event in Benbrook is scheduled for Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Dutch Branch Park Complex, off Winscott Road, in the rear parking lot behind Par 3 Golf (follow signs) from 9:00am-11:00am (or until the collection trailer is full).
Please bring proof of Benbrook residency (water bill or driver's license). Staff will be on-site to direct traffic and assist in unloading items from vehicles. Please drive slowly as you enter the drop-off location.

Please Note: Due to space constraints, paint drop-off is limited to 30 gallons per resident. Empty or dried-out paint containers can be disposed of in household trash. We do not accept pharmaceuticals (old medicine) at this event.

ACCEPTABLE items for HHW disposal: acids, aerosol cans, antifreeze, brake fluid, craft and hobby materials, degreasers, drain cleaners, fertilizer, herbicides, household chemicals, light bulbs, motor oil, oil filters, paint/stains, paint thinners, pest strips, pesticides, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, transmission fluid, and varnishes.

The following items CANNOT be accepted: ammunition, explosives, medical waste, radioactive material (smoke detectors), waste generated by businesses, tires, propane, pharmaceuticals, and butane cylinders.

Innovative Electronics will also be on-site to collect electronic waste (E-waste) such as computers (they destroy hard drives), monitors, printers, scanners, appliances, fax machines/copiers, radios/telephones, televisions, smoke detectors, batteries, and gaming systems.

For more information, contact Benbrook City Hall at 817-249-3000.

Disclaimer

City of Benbrook, TX published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:01:03 UTC
