City of Bend Completes Pacific Power Blue Sky Grant Project

The City of Bend has completed installation of 324 solar base-mounted modules at the Water Filtration Facility west of Bend. A $60,341 grant from Pacific Power's Blue Sky participants funded about 25 percent of the total expected project cost of $266,000.

The new solar modules are expected to generate an estimated 190 megawatt-hours of energy annually, which will help lower the City's energy bill, saving approximately $12,000 per year in energy costs. The project will also help the City reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 180,000 pounds per year over 20 years.

The project is one strategy to help the City reduce fossil fuel use at its facilities, as recommended in the City's Climate Action Goals, which were established by Council Resolution 3044. Other strategies include the recently-completed conversion of over 2,000 public streetlights to LEDs and performing energy efficiency improvements in Fire Department, Police Department and parking facilities. A planning effort is underway to identify additional energy efficiency strategies, as well as reducing fossil fuel from fleet vehicles and procuring off-site renewable energy.

The City of Bend joins more than 120 organizations across Pacific Power's service area that, since 2006, have received awards for community-based renewable projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and other forms of renewable energy. This project is one of a dozen selected during its application year through a competitive-evaluation process.

For information about Pacific Power's Blue Sky Program, visit www.pacificpower.net/bluesky.

