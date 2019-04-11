City of Bend OR : Awarded Pacific Power Blue Sky Grant

The City of Bend's Water Filtration Facility will soon generate clean, renewable power thanks to funding from Pacific Power's Blue Sky participants. The $60,341 grant helps support the installation of 360 solar base-mounted modules at the water facility on Skyliners Road, west of Bend, and covers about 25 percent of the total expected project cost of $266,000.

The new solar modules are expected to generate an estimated 195 megawatt-hours of energy annually, which will help lower the City's energy bill, saving approximately $12,000 per year in energy costs. The project will also help the City reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 180,000 pounds per year over 20 years.

'We are very grateful to receive this award that allows us to use alternative energy sources and benefit our operations,' said City of Bend Utility Director Paul Rheault. 'This works toward our goals to increase the sustainability and energy efficiency of our operations and save money for our ratepayers.'

The project is one strategy to help the City reduce fossil fuel use at its facilities, as recommended in the City's Climate Action Goals, which were established by Council Resolution 3044. Construction is expected to begin during the spring and summer 2019 and be completed by December 31, 2019.

The Pacific Power awards funding on behalf of its Blue Sky program customers annually through a competitive application process. Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Pacific Power customers an option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy - reducing their carbon footprints and driving demand for new renewable energy in the West. Through the Blue Sky Block option, participants also support qualifying, renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations such as schools, community centers and arts organizations.

The City of Bend joins more than 120 organizations across Pacific Power's service area that, since 2006, have received awards for community-based renewable projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and other forms of renewable energy. This project is one of a dozen selected this year through a competitive-evaluation process.

For information about Pacific Power's Blue Sky Program, visit www.pacificpower.net/bluesky.