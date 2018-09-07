City of Berkeley MO : 09-08-18 Fall City-Wide Clean Up

2018 FALL CITY-WIDE CLEANUP

Now is time to get rid of

UNWANTED items, just drive up and drop it off.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

7:30am - 4:00pm

FREE FOR ALL BERKELEY RESIDENTS

We will NOT take motors, vehicle parts, tires, noxious waste, computers, paint & oil cans, yard waste, compost, construction material or everyday trash.

Dumpster locations:

Ward 1 - Miller City Park (Formerly Independence park)

WARD 2 - LEE ETTA HOSKINS PARK (BEHIND CITY HALL)

WARD 3 - JACKSON @ 1ST STREET

WARD 4 -CIVIC CENTER PARKING LOT

WARD 5 - MONTGOMERY PARK (FORMERLY EDGEWOOD)

THANK YOU FOR MAKING BERKELEY A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE!