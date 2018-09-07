Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Berkeley MO : 09-08-18 Fall City-Wide Clean Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:27am CEST

2018 FALL CITY-WIDE CLEANUP

Now is time to get rid of

UNWANTED items, just drive up and drop it off.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

7:30am - 4:00pm

FREE FOR ALL BERKELEY RESIDENTS

We will NOT take motors, vehicle parts, tires, noxious waste, computers, paint & oil cans, yard waste, compost, construction material or everyday trash.

Dumpster locations:

Ward 1 - Miller City Park (Formerly Independence park)

WARD 2 - LEE ETTA HOSKINS PARK (BEHIND CITY HALL)

WARD 3 - JACKSON @ 1ST STREET

WARD 4 -CIVIC CENTER PARKING LOT

WARD 5 - MONTGOMERY PARK (FORMERLY EDGEWOOD)

THANK YOU FOR MAKING BERKELEY A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE!

Disclaimer

City of Berkeley, MO published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMexico wants steel dispute ended before new NAFTA signed - minister
RE
05:45aChina's Meituan Dianping to focus on domestic market after $4.4 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
05:22aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Tokyo palates begin to get the drift of high quality Queensland beef
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aAsia shares worn down by trade tension, yen a safe harbour
RE
05:06aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:05aOil steady as U.S. crude inventories fall, but trade tensions weigh
RE
05:02aIn latest change, Uber brings new driver app to the UK
RE
05:01aBIT ONE HONG KONG : "Made in Japan" Cryptocurrency Exchange Is Now Coming!
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.