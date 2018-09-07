City of Berkeley MO : 09-08-18 Fall City-Wide Clean Up

2018 FALL CITY-WIDE CLEANUP
Now is time to get rid of
UNWANTED items, just drive up and drop it off.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2018
7:30am - 4:00pm
FREE FOR ALL BERKELEY RESIDENTS
We will NOT take motors, vehicle parts, tires, noxious waste, computers, paint & oil cans, yard waste, compost, construction material or everyday trash.
Dumpster locations:
Ward 1 - Miller City Park (Formerly Independence park)
WARD 2 - LEE ETTA HOSKINS PARK (BEHIND CITY HALL)
WARD 3 - JACKSON @ 1ST STREET
WARD 4 -CIVIC CENTER PARKING LOT
WARD 5 - MONTGOMERY PARK (FORMERLY EDGEWOOD)
THANK YOU FOR MAKING BERKELEY A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE!
Disclaimer
City of Berkeley, MO published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:26:04 UTC