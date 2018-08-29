City of Bismark ND : Bismarck Fire Department responds to overturned fertilizer truck.

At approximately 11:15 AM on Tuesday, August 28, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of an overturned fertilizer truck on the 700 block of North Bismarck Expressway and another vehicle in the ditch at the same location.

The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to investigate. The first arriving fire crew gave an initial report of an overturned truck leaking liquid fertilizer, and another vehicle in the ditch. The fire crew established Command and went to investigate. They discovered that the fuel tank in the overturned truck was also leaking gasoline at a slow rate. On scene fire crews used absorbents to soak up fertilizer & gasoline while additional firefighting crews stood by with hose lines to protect against possible fire.

Five fire department apparatus and 13 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Bismarck Police Department assisted with scene control. One person was transported to the hospital by Metro Area Ambulance Service. Bismarck Public Works Department provided barricades to assist with scene control. A vehicle towing company was called on scene to upright the overturned vehicle and tow it away. Bismarck Environmental Health Department was contacted for an assessment of the spill.

There were no injuries to first responders. The accident is under investigation by Bismarck Police Department.