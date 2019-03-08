City of Boulder : Head's Up - March 8, 2019

March 8, 2019

Dear City Council Members,

CDOT to begin survey work for Boulder Canyon/SH 119 Reconstruction Project on March 11, construction to begin later in the month

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will start equipment mobilization and survey work for the Boulder Canyon/SH 119 Reconstruction Project on Monday, March 11, with construction slated to begin on or around Monday, March 25. The project is outside of the city limits in Boulder County and is expected to end in October 2020.

This is a CDOT-managed project, and we are working to ensure coordination with city staff to minimize impacts to projects, travel and open space access.

Lane reductions and road closures will take place on weekdays throughout the duration of the project, and portions of the Boulder Canyon/Boulder Creek multi-use path outside of city limits will close beginning this month. Road closures will also take place during blasting operations, which will start April 1 in the lower portion of the canyon, outside city limits.

For more information, please contact CDOT's Public Information Team at 720-465-6898 or CO119@PublicInfoTeam.com.

City to issue Call for Offers for the city-owned site 30 Pearl this Monday

On Monday, March 11, the city will issue a Memorandum of Offering (Call for Offers) for three sites on the 30 Pearl property. One site will be for sale immediately and the other two at a later date. Once that date is determined it will be posted on the website. These properties are intended to be developed as a mix of market-rate residential for-sale condos, townhomes, co-housing/ cooperative housing, as well as affordable commercial spaces. In November 2018, council approved a partnership with Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) to build affordable housing on half of the property. The sites included in the Call for Offers are located on the other half of the property.

BHP, the city's housing authority, is charged with completing the site level planning, utility and affordable housing entitlements for the entire property. The three sites will be developed in coordination with BHP.

Staff presentations on the properties for sale will be held Monday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m. in Council Chambers (1777 Broadway). Staff from Planning & Development Services, Housing and Human Services, City Attorney's Office, Community Vitality (Access & Parking), Parks and Recreation, and BHP will present important information about the project and will be available to answer questions.

The city will continue to promote this opportunity on the website, the Planning Newsletter, a press release, social media and paid advertising in the Daily Camera.

For more information on this project, please contact Michelle Allen, with Housing and Human Services, at AllenM@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4076.

Citywide Retail Study public engagement launches Friday

The 2015 Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan (BVCP) update includes two retail-related goals: supporting a vital retail base and maintaining affordable retail space. In July 2018, staff received direction from City Council to develop a scope of work to pursue the BVCP goals in a manner that reinforces core values of the city: supporting retail that is welcoming and inclusive, environmentally and fiscally sustainable and which promotes a sense of place.

On Friday, March 8, the public engagement phase of the Citywide Retail Study (CRS) will launch with a shopper questionnaire to collect input from Boulder community members of all ages, incomes and backgrounds: Are they able to meet their basic needs for goods and services within Boulder? How accessible are retail areas to their homes and work? What characteristics do they seek in a local retail district? The questionnaire will be available in both English and Spanish, and a link will be distributed to residents, students, and employees in Boulder through the first week in April via:

Mailer to 6,000 Boulder households (randomized by location, income level, size of household)

Emails to neighborhood organizations citywide

Emails to student populations through the University of Colorado and Naropa University

In-person survey collection at Boulder Housing Partners locations citywide, the Emergency Family Assistance Association, and at Neighborhood Services office hours

Newsletter email to employees of City of Boulder and Boulder County

Newsletter email to members of the Boulder Chamber, the Boulder Convention and Visitors' Bureau, Downtown Boulder Partnership, The Hill Boulder, and the Boulder Independent Business Alliance

Postcards at the front customer service counters at public facilities such as the Municipal Building, retailers, public libraries, and recreation centers citywide in both English and Spanish

Postcards to school-age families via Families & Educators Together outreach

Social media posts on Next Door and city Facebook and Twitter feeds

Links on the project webpage and Community Engagement webpage

Feature on Boulder Channel 8's 'Inside Boulder News' next week

On Monday, a retailer questionnaire will go out to a broad cross-section of Boulder retail operators to understand what key factors affect the ability of retailers to thrive in Boulder. Concurrent with the shopper and retailer questionnaires, the study will include Small Business Development Center (SBDC) exit interviews with former Boulder retailers to understand what factors led to the closure of their businesses. The CRS consultant will look at the performance of Boulder's retail base compared to neighboring communities and peer communities nationally. Staff is scheduled to present preliminary study findings to City Council at the end of May 2019.

If you have questions about the Citywide Retail Study, please contact Yvette Bowden at bowdeny@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-413-7215.

Regards,

Jane