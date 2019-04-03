Log in
City of Boulder : Kathleen Bracke

04/03/2019 | 01:37am EDT

Kathleen Bracke is the Interim Co-Director of Public Works for Transportation. In this role, she oversees the city's GO Boulder program, multimodal transportation planning, policy, programs, capital projects, financial management and budgeting, and is the liaison to Boulder's Transportation Advisory Board and City Council.

Prior to working for the City of Boulder, Ms. Bracke was the Transportation Planning & Special Projects Director for the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, for over 17 years. She has also worked for the Transportation department of the City of Anaheim in Southern California. Ms. Bracke has an undergraduate degree and master's degree in Urban Planning from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

City of Boulder, CO published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 05:36:00 UTC
