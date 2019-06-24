City of Boulder : Meet and Bleat

Meet and Bleat | Thursday, June 27 | 5 - 7 p.m.

The southeastern portion of Tantra Park near Ludlow Street and Chambers Drive

Meet and pet a few of the goats who help the city's efforts to manage invasive plants in our urban parks. Bubbles, Coco Puff, Mo and Winter will be present to greet you along with a few of their friends from the city's Natural Lands team and Mutton Mowers LLC to share more information about land management, weed control and the use of the goats for these activities.

While the public is not allowed in the main pen where the goats are working, there will be a separate penned area with a few friendly goats available for social interaction. Also, please leave dogs at home or leash them if approaching while the goats and working guard llama are present.

Meet and Bleat