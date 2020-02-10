City of Boulder : Site Walk for Sumac Avenue Study

The City Transportation Division is planning to reconstruct Sumac Avenue between Broadway & 19th to bring the road up to current City standards and promote safer travel along the corridor. The scope of work includes repaving the existing street, improving street storm drainage and the addition of sidewalks.

The community is invited to join project staff for a Site Walk prior to the evening Open House (see other calendar listing) to ask questions, view where initial infrastructure features would be constructed within the right-of-way and observe traffic conditions along the street.

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 3:00-4:00 pm

Where: Crest View Elementary School (meet on sidewalk on corner of Sumac and 19th) | 1897 Sumac Ave., Boulder CO 80304

For more information, visit the project page at https://bouldercolorado.gov/transportation/sumac-avenue