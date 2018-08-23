Log in
City of Brisbane CA : Lions Celebrate 70 Years of Service

08/23/2018 | 04:57pm EDT

Please join the Brisbane Lions as they celebrate 70 years of service to the Brisbane Community at Mission Blue Center, 450 Mission Drive, on September 14th at 6pm. At the event, they will reminisce, reflect and look to the future, highlighting the connection of the Brisbane Lions to the heart of our community for seven fabulous decades. There is no charge and any donations will support the Lions Scholarship Program, Vision and Education Programs for our community.

Doors open at 6p for refreshments, local entertainment and conversation. The program will begin at 7pm with acknowledgements, rewards, fun, and games! Afterward, the evening will continue with music provided by local artists, mingling, and more food and drink.

About the Brisbane Lions Club:

Community Service and Engagement Opportunities are the driving force for the Brisbane Lions Club, which was founded in 1948. The club has been steadily serving the Brisbane Community with tried and true projects ranging from Vision Care for the youth, adults and seniors, and free health and wellness fairs including the Annual Flu Shot Clinic. The Brisbane Lions, with your help, support: youth sports teams such as AYSO and our own Brisbane Pirates Baseball Team, the Annual Pumpkin Patch where the pumpkins are free, donations to Brisbane Elementary School and the Scholarships program for those seeking higher education, social events such as the Senior Holiday Luncheon and the Star Awards Program, an Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lipman, and on Christmas morning, the Lions bring Santa and gifts to every home in Brisbane.

The Lions Club Motto is 'We Serve'. 100% of donations raised by the Lions Club support and make possible our community service programs.

Today, there are 67 members of the Brisbane Lions Club. They are loving, service-minded men and women who work to serve the Brisbane Community and constantly look to refresh and expand our service projects by selling Christmas trees, holding BBQs, including the Hot Dogs at the Concerts in the Park. For the last two years the club has hosted the annual DJ Dance Party in the Park, which has been a great success. This year, the annual Flu Shot Clinic will be expanded to include Vision Screening and Diabetes Awareness info. October 28th will be the 4th Annual Fun Run, which raises money for Higher Education Scholarships.

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million men and women in 45,000 clubs, located in more than 200 countries. To each and every club, Kindness Matters, and by working together they can achieve bigger goals. In addition to serving locally, Lions support five global service areas: Vision, Hunger, the Environment, Childhood Cancer, and Diabetes.

The Lions hope to see you on September 14th to celebrate 70 Years! Please RSVP via:

https://brisbanelions70thanniversary.eventbrite.com or by email to: brisbanelionsclub@gmail.com .

Disclaimer

City of Brisbane, CA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 20:56:03 UTC
