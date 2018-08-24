City of Brisbane CA : New Fee Structure for Fast EV Charger

Beginning September 1, users of the city's Fast Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at the Brisbane Village will be charged $0.20/kWh to partially recoup the station's energy costs. The city opened the station in February with a six-month pilot program that offered free charging sessions up to 45 minutes. Beyond 45 minutes users are charged $5/hour; this fee encourages high turnover and station availability and will continue.

The charging station was largely funded by a 'Charge Fast!' grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District which requires usage of 75,000 kWh in three years. The free charging pilot program's goal was to introduce the station to the public, raise awareness of its existence and stimulate strong usage toward this BAAQMD goal. The city also aims to support the emerging EV market while reducing local greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as part of our broader efforts to curb climate change. With over 36,000 kWh dispensed-representing nearly half of our three-year usage goal in just six months-we'd say the station has been a success!

Additional Usage Statistics for First 6 Months:

Total energy dispensed: 36,049 kWh Percent of BAAQMD goal: 48% Average per day: 198.1 kWh

Total sessions: 2789 Average sessions per day: 15.32 Average session length: ~29.5 minutes Percent of sessions

Total unique drivers: 348

Total avoided GHG emissions*: 15,140 kg

*This ChargePoint estimate states avoided emissions are equivalent to planting 388 trees and letting them grow for 10 years. Their estimates are generalized, considering our 100% GHG-free energy through Peninsula Clean Energy's ECO100 product, our reductions are likely higher.