Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Brisbane CA : New Fee Structure for Fast EV Charger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

Beginning September 1, users of the city's Fast Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at the Brisbane Village will be charged $0.20/kWh to partially recoup the station's energy costs. The city opened the station in February with a six-month pilot program that offered free charging sessions up to 45 minutes. Beyond 45 minutes users are charged $5/hour; this fee encourages high turnover and station availability and will continue.

The charging station was largely funded by a 'Charge Fast!' grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District which requires usage of 75,000 kWh in three years. The free charging pilot program's goal was to introduce the station to the public, raise awareness of its existence and stimulate strong usage toward this BAAQMD goal. The city also aims to support the emerging EV market while reducing local greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as part of our broader efforts to curb climate change. With over 36,000 kWh dispensed-representing nearly half of our three-year usage goal in just six months-we'd say the station has been a success!

Additional Usage Statistics for First 6 Months:

  • Total energy dispensed: 36,049 kWh
    • Percent of BAAQMD goal: 48%
    • Average per day: 198.1 kWh
  • Total sessions: 2789
    • Average sessions per day: 15.32
    • Average session length: ~29.5 minutes
    • Percent of sessions
  • Total unique drivers: 348
  • Total avoided GHG emissions*: 15,140 kg

*This ChargePoint estimate states avoided emissions are equivalent to planting 388 trees and letting them grow for 10 years. Their estimates are generalized, considering our 100% GHG-free energy through Peninsula Clean Energy's ECO100 product, our reductions are likely higher.

Disclaimer

City of Brisbane, CA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 20:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pDollar falls as Powell sees little risk of inflation overheating
RE
10:27pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF ARIZONA : AXISCADES Selects Tucson, Arizona For New Engineering Center
PU
10:23pS&P 500 ends at record high, bull market label secure
RE
10:17pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 24, 2018
PU
10:17pCITY OF SALEM IL : Street Oil & Chipping 8/30/2018
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:15pTSX rises 0.18 percent, energy gains as financials slip
RE
10:12pULTRA MODERN POOL AND PATIO : Personal Hygiene for Kids at the Pool
PU
10:12pCITY OF BRISBANE CA : New Fee Structure for Fast EV Charger
PU
10:09pStocks up, S&P 500 reaches record closing high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.