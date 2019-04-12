City of Cadillac MI : Notice of Special Meeting - Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority

There will be a special meeting of the Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority on, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. in the Municipal Complex at 200 N. Lake Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.

The purpose of the special meeting is to approve the minutes from their previous meeting and to consider new business regarding Cadillac Lofts Act 381 Work Plan, Development and Reimbursement Agreement and Interlocal Agreement. Additional items include updates on Mitchell-Bentley, 412 Cadillac, Lakeside Ace Hardware, Raven, and Cadillac Lofts. Other business may be conducted as determined by the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The City of Cadillac complies with the 'Americans with Disabilities Act.' If auxiliary aids or services are required at a public meeting for individuals with disabilities, please contact Sandra Wasson, City Clerk, prior to any such meeting.

Sandra Wasson, City Clerk

200 N. Lake Street

Cadillac, MI 49601

231-775-0181