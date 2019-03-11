City of Cadillac MI : Special Meeting -Cadillac City Council Work Session

The Cadillac City Council will hold a work session at 4:15 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Municipal Complex, 200 N. Lake Street, Cadillac, Michigan for a discussion and review of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Operating Budget. Pursuant to Section 3.2 of the City Charter, the City Council may transact any other business by an affirmative vote of three Council Members.

The City of Cadillac complies with the 'Americans with Disabilities Act'. If auxiliary aides or services are required at a public meeting for individuals with disabilities, please contact Sandra L. Wasson, City Clerk, at least three (3) business days prior to any such meeting.