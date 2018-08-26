City of Camden NJ : Mayor Frank Moran thanks Connect The Lots, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, CC Office of Hispanic Affairs, Senator Nilsa Cruz Perez & NJ 5th Legislative District, La Mega, CCPD, CFD & all who attended Salsa On The Plaza

Mayor Frank Moran thanks Connect The Lots, Cooper's Ferry Partnership, CC Office of Hispanic Affairs, Senator Nilsa Cruz Perez & NJ 5th Legislative District, La Mega, CCPD, CFD & all who attended Salsa On The Plaza. It was a fun filled evening with friends, family, & neighbors pic.twitter.com/sC27qNgcOU

- City of Camden Gov (@CityofCamdenGov) August 25, 2018

