City of Caribou ME : 2020 Brush Removal Program

04/21/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Due to the continued necessity to conserve resources, brush removal for 2020 will be limited to one pick up period during May 11th - 14th. Public Works will only make a single pass through the City. All brush and leaves must be curbside by the morning of May 11th by 6:00 am. Pick up is limited to one load per residence. The crews will only collect in a neighborhood once and will not make multiple passes. Those in rural Caribou must call Public Works to let them know to pick up. Please call 493-4211. Any brush or leaves brought curbside after May 14th will not be removed by Public Works. The City asks for your cooperation to make this removal program as cost effective and beneficial as possible for the continued maintenance of our community. No alternative rain dates are planned.

Disclaimer

City of Caribou, ME published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 17:22:05 UTC
