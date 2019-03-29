Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Caribou ME : Caribou Housing Agency Notice of Public Hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

The Caribou Housing Agency is holding an annual public hearing and updating the following policies: Bylaws, Procurement Policy, Action Plan (Family Self-Sufficiency), Administration Plan (Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8).

The documents are available for review at the City Clerk's Office, 25 High Street, Caribou and on the City's website at http://www.cariboumaine.org/index.php/departments/caribou-housing-agency-2/.

In accordance with 24 CFR 903.17 and 24 CFR 905.300 a public hearing will be held on: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm in City Council Chambers, 25 High Street, Caribou.

If you are a person with disabilities requiring special assistance, please contact the Caribou Housing Agency at 207-493-4234.

Published March 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

City of Caribou, ME published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pWall Street rises on trade hopes, set to end quarter on high note
RE
03:10pDollar lifted by sterling's fall on Brexit deal defeat
RE
03:10pDollar lifted by sterling's fall on Brexit deal defeat
RE
03:10pBrazil's Leader Is Tripped Up by His Own Resolve
DJ
03:09pWhite House's Kudlow says U.S.-China trade talks making headway
RE
03:07pWhite House Economic Adviser Says Fed Should Cut Rates
DJ
02:57pSterling up 0.5 percent on Sun report of growing support for PM May's deal
RE
02:57pPound set for weakest month in five after Brexit deal defeated again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
2DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5AIRBUS SE : REGULATORS KNEW BEFORE CRASHES THAT 737 MAX TRIM CONTROL WAS CONFUSING IN SOME CONDITIONS: documen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About