City of Caribou ME : Caribou Housing Agency Notice of Public Hearing

The Caribou Housing Agency is holding an annual public hearing and updating the following policies: Bylaws, Procurement Policy, Action Plan (Family Self-Sufficiency), Administration Plan (Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8).

The documents are available for review at the City Clerk's Office, 25 High Street, Caribou and on the City's website at http://www.cariboumaine.org/index.php/departments/caribou-housing-agency-2/.

In accordance with 24 CFR 903.17 and 24 CFR 905.300 a public hearing will be held on: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm in City Council Chambers, 25 High Street, Caribou.

If you are a person with disabilities requiring special assistance, please contact the Caribou Housing Agency at 207-493-4234.

Published March 28, 2019.