City of Charlotte NC : Steele Creek Division - Fatality at 18330 Bessbrook Road

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Unit is conducting a public accident /death investigation that occurred at 18330 Bessbrook Road in the Steele Creek Division.

On Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 1:26 p.m., Steele Creek Division officers responded to a call for service regarding a male subject being run over by an unoccupied tractor trailer near the residential construction site at that address. Responding officers pronounced the subject deceased upon arrival.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, Crime Scene Search Investigators, North Carolina Highway Patrol, and North Carolina Department of Labor investigators responded to conduct the investigation.

The initial investigation has revealed that the subject, Lynn Patterson, had just finished loading a skid steer onto a trailer when the attached tractor began rolling backwards down the medium grade incline upon which it was parked. Patterson was struck by the tractor. Impairment is not suspected as a factor for Patterson.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Pressley at (704) 432-2169.

Report number: 20190611-1326-00

Location: 18330 Bessbrook Road

Division: Steele Creek

Subject: Lynn Ray Patterson, DOB: 09/06/1961

Status: Deceased

Vehicle: 2008 Peterbilt Tractor NC Tag MX1354, 2017 Kaufman Trailer NC Tag AF75356

​

