City of Clifton NJ : 2019 Update Medicare Seminar

Posted: Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Contact:
Clifton City Hall
900 Clifton Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FREE
Presented: by Mike Cervine Volunteer S.H.I.P. Counselor in Passaic County
Where: Clifton Senior Center Barn C-5- Clifton City Hall Complex
When : Oct. 3rd, 17th& 24th2:00 - 3:30pm repeated 7:00 - 8:30pm
Agenda: Oct 3rd- Medicare Parts A & B
Oct 17th- Medigaps and Part 'D', L.I.S., PAAD & Sr. Gold
Oct. 24th- Medicare Advantage Plans and Fraud and Abuse Avoidance
Registration required: Call (973) 470-2234
SHIP Video
