City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Friday 8/31/18

08/31/2018 | 01:37am CEST

Posted: Thursday, August 30, 2018

Friday

8/31/2018

Location

Address

Work

Jorge

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Washington Ave from 7th to 4th

Services/Tie Ins

Joao

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Piaget Ave from Day St to Hazel Ave/Piaget Ave from 5th St to 4th St

Main

Eric

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Paulison Ave from Clifton Ave to Highland Ave

Trench Restoration

Austin

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Colfax Ave from Svea Ave to 100' past Lizenbold Ave/Clifton Blvd from Svea Ave to dead end/Clifton Blvd from Orchard St to dead end/Svea Ave from Clifton Blvd to dead end

Services

Disclaimer

City of Clifton, NJ published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:36:03 UTC
