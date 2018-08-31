City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Friday 8/31/18

Piaget Ave from Day St to Hazel Ave/Piaget Ave from 5th St to 4th St

Austin

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Colfax Ave from Svea Ave to 100' past Lizenbold Ave/Clifton Blvd from Svea Ave to dead end/Clifton Blvd from Orchard St to dead end/Svea Ave from Clifton Blvd to dead end