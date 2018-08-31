City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Friday 8/31/18

Posted: Thursday, August 30, 2018
|
Friday
|
8/31/2018
|
Location
|
Address
|
Work
|
Jorge
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Washington Ave from 7th to 4th
|
Services/Tie Ins
|
Joao
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Piaget Ave from Day St to Hazel Ave/Piaget Ave from 5th St to 4th St
|
Main
|
Eric
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Paulison Ave from Clifton Ave to Highland Ave
|
Trench Restoration
|
Austin
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Colfax Ave from Svea Ave to 100' past Lizenbold Ave/Clifton Blvd from Svea Ave to dead end/Clifton Blvd from Orchard St to dead end/Svea Ave from Clifton Blvd to dead end
|
Services
