City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Thursday 8/16/18

08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Posted: Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Thursday

8/16/2018

Location

Address

Work

Joao

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Lincoln Ave from 4th St to 7th St/Svea Ave from Clifton Blvd to dead end

Services

Austin

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Rollins Ave from Paulison Ave to 7th St/7th St from 46 to Grant Ave/Rollins Ave from 7th St to Martha Ave

Services

Freddy

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Colfax Ave from Svea Ave to 100' past Lizenbold Ave/Clifton Blvd from Svea Ave to dead end

Services/Main

Disclaimer

City of Clifton, NJ published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 20:30:09 UTC
