City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Tuesday 9/11/18

09/10/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Posted: Monday, September 10, 2018

Tuesday

9/11/2018

Location

Address

Work

Fabio

18-345

Clifton

River Road

Precast Manhole

Jorge

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Washington Ave from 6th St to 4th St

Services

Joao

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Piaget Ave from Day St to Hazel Ave/Piaget Ave from 5th St to 4th St

Main

Frank M

17-299 (CF-8)

Clifton

Fornelius Ave from Clifton Ave to Svea Ave

Services/

Separations

Disclaimer

City of Clifton, NJ published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:46:01 UTC
