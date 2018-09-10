City of Clifton NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Tuesday 9/11/18

Posted: Monday, September 10, 2018
|
Tuesday
|
9/11/2018
|
Location
|
Address
|
Work
|
Fabio
|
18-345
|
Clifton
|
River Road
|
Precast Manhole
|
Jorge
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Washington Ave from 6th St to 4th St
|
Services
|
Joao
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Piaget Ave from Day St to Hazel Ave/Piaget Ave from 5th St to 4th St
|
Main
|
Frank M
|
17-299 (CF-8)
|
Clifton
|
Fornelius Ave from Clifton Ave to Svea Ave
|
Services/
Separations
View All Notices
Disclaimer
City of Clifton, NJ published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:46:01 UTC