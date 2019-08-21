Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Coos Bay OR : Horizontal Directional Drilling Under the Bay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

The City of Coos Bay is installing a new force main that will take all the sanitary sewer flows from Eastside and transfer them directly to a Pump Station located at Birch & Front. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) is a trenchless technology that is being utilized for a portion of this project. HDD is utilized when conventional trench construction for pipe cannot be accommodated, installing the pipe under the bay is a prime example when HDD is beneficial.

In the past, the flows from Eastside are conveyed through Bunkerhill and the downtown system. This new line will eliminate the flows from entering the downtown system, thus increasing capacity for future development in the downtown area.

Construction is currently underway and the portion of the force main that is located under the bay is being horizontally drilled. This process takes about one month to complete. First, they have a casing drilled into the ground that acts as a sleeve around the pipe, the area along Birch & Front is used to drill the sleeve. The Millicoma Marsh Trail is being utilized as a staging area for the fused pipe, once the pipe is all fused and the drill makes it across the bay, they will pull back a fused pipe. The total distance for this HDD project is 2200 feet. This is a very exciting project for the City!

Disclaimer

City of Coos Bay, OR published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aMajor China state-owned banks seen supporting yuan after fresh fall - traders
RE
12:18aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : More supply is vital for domestic gas market
PU
12:18aADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Dentistry peak body calls for urgent reforms on private health insurance
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/21Asia shares sit still, await clarity on Fed policy
RE
08/21China considers testing no-go zones for gasoline vehicles - ministry
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/21UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO SYSTEM : New Oracle contract to save CU nearly $15 million over 10 years CU Connections August 22, 2019
PU
08/21Oil inches higher after U.S. crude stocks drawdown, economic worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
4Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group