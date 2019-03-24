City of Coupland TX : Notice of Public Hearing & City Council Meeting on Subdivision Plat Request – April 11, 2019

Notice of Public Hearing & Meeting of the Notice of Final Plat Request and City Council Meeting of Coupland

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2019, at 6:00 PM in the Coupland fire station located at 403 FM 1466, Coupland, Texas, the City Council will hold a public hearing and a meeting to consider the adoption of a final plat request filed by Charles Colvin, owner of the property located at 550 County Rd. 458, within the city limits of Coupland, Texas and being 20.39 acres being known as 'Barndo Subdivision'. The map is available on the City's website, www.cityofcouplandtx.us. Requests and comments may be submitted in writing prior to the public hearing to Jack Piper, Mayor at PO Box 581, Coupland, TX 78615, by email to mayor@cityofcouplandtx.us, or at the public hearing from all interested persons.

Click here to see a map showing the location of the requested subdivision: SUBDIVISION LOCATION MAP