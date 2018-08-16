City of Dallas TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

Log in
Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

08/16/2018 | 01:31am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
 August 15, 2018

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Crystal Woods - Code Compliance Services
(214) 670-9573

Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

Dallas- Weather permitting the areas delineated below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 and Thursday, August 16, 2018 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6400 block of Prestonshire (75225): ABERDEEN AVENUE on the north, PRESTON ROAD on the west, HILLCREST ROADon the east and DEL NORTE LANE on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 4200 block of Reaumur (75229): SAN GABRIEL DRIVE on the north, ROYAL SPRINGS DRIVE on the west, WELCH ROADon the east and SEXTON LANE on the south.

While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. Persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible. Persons out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Standing water should be eliminated promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at 3112 Canton Street or at 7901 Goforth Road while supplies last. The Goforth office is closed from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm daily for lunch.

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 3-1-1. To be added to the City of Dallas Do Not Spray list contact 3-1-1. For additional information on mosquito control, visit www.dallascitynews.net/fightthebite.

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:30:07 UTC
