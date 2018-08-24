City of Dallas TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 23, 2018

Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

A mosquito pool in Dallas has confirmed positive for the West Nile Virus. Weather permitting the area delineated below is scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Thursday, August 23, 2018 and Friday, August 24, 2018 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3400 block of Grafton (75211): BURLINGDELL AVENUE on the north, BURNS AVENUE on the west, SOUTH RAVINIA DRIVEon the east and JUNE DRIVE on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 4500 block of College Park (75229): MENDENHALL DRIVE on the north, FORUM LANE on the west, STRAIT LANEon the east and IRVIN SIMMONS DRIVE on the south.

While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. Persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible. Persons out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Standing water should be eliminated promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at 3112 Canton Street or at 7901 Goforth Road while supplies last. The Goforth office is closed from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm daily for lunch.