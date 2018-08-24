Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Dallas TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:17am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
 August 23, 2018

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Crystal Woods - Code Compliance Services
(214) 670-9573

Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

A mosquito pool in Dallas has confirmed positive for the West Nile Virus. Weather permitting the area delineated below is scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Thursday, August 23, 2018 and Friday, August 24, 2018 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area:The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 3400 block of Grafton (75211): BURLINGDELL AVENUE on the north, BURNS AVENUE on the west, SOUTH RAVINIA DRIVEon the east and JUNE DRIVE on the south.

Control Area:The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 4500 block of College Park (75229): MENDENHALL DRIVE on the north, FORUM LANE on the west, STRAIT LANEon the east and IRVIN SIMMONS DRIVE on the south.

While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. Persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible. Persons out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Standing water should be eliminated promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at 3112 Canton Street or at 7901 Goforth Road while supplies last. The Goforth office is closed from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm daily for lunch.

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 3-1-1. To be added to the City of Dallas Do Not Spray list contact 3-1-1. For additional information on mosquito control, visit www.dallascitynews.net/fightthebite.

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 01:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/23Asia stocks track Wall St. lower, dollar buoyant; Powell in focus
RE
08/23Asia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed
RE
08/23Dollar six-day slide ends on new tariffs as Jackson Hole meet begins
RE
08/23Mexico's Economy Minister Plays Down Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday -- 4th Update
DJ
08/23SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Customs streamlines protocol for diamond import
PU
08/23SEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs
RE
08/23STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Dorsett checks in for jobs boom
PU
08/23Oil markets muted as U.S.-China trade war remains unresolved
RE
08/23Dollar holds gains after U.S.-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed
RE
08/23EARTHJUSTICE : Community, Environmental Justice, National Environmental, and Scientist Groups Continue Fighting to Defend the Chemical Disaster Rule from Rollbacks by EPA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.