City of Dallas TX : Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling

March 13, 2019

Blue Star Recycling operates a business on two commercial lots in District 8. I expect all businesses in the City of Dallas to follow the laws intended to protect the public and the environment, including Blue Star Recycling.

In December 2018, Blue Star Recycling obtained a certificate of occupancy for an industrial (outside) use, which is a permitted use in this area, without the need for City Council approval. It is my understanding that the City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Blue Star Recycling after observations of pollution into the City's waterways and to address the business operating without necessary environmental permits.

The City Attorney's Office and City staff are currently monitoring Blue Star's attempts to comply with applicable rules and regulations. In addition to complying with City ordinances, Blue Star Recycling must comply with all state laws and ensuring that they do, I have solicited the help of State Representative Toni Rose of District 110 and State Senator Royce West of District 23, and we expect TCEQ to aggressively enforce its regulations.

