City of Dallas TX : Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling

03/29/2019

For Immediate Release:
March 29, 2019

Maria Salazar, Council Liaison, District 8
Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling

Thanks to reports from community members regarding late-night activity taking place at the Blue Star Recycling facility, the City was able to immediately demand a halt to ongoing illegal activities at the property. Due to Blue Star Recycling's failure to comply with the temporary restraining order, the City Attorney's Office filed a motion for contempt today, March 29, 2019, to enforce the court order.

Operations have again ceased. The City will vigilantly monitor the property for compliance and continue to bring any violations to the Court's attention.

Blue Star Recycling must follow the laws intended to protect the environment and the residents of District 8.

###

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:51:05 UTC
