City of Dallas TX : Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling

April 3, 2019
Today, Blue Star Recycling agreed, and the Court ordered Blue Star Recycling, to cease all recycling operations at the properties. Blue Star Recycling must remove existing shingle materials from the site within 90 days. The removal must comply with all applicable laws.
A status conference will be held in 60 days to monitor compliance with the Court's order.
