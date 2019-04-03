Log in
City of Dallas TX : Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling

04/03/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

For Immediate Release
April 3, 2019

For more Information Contact:
Maria Salazar, Council Liaison, District 8
Maria.Salazar2@dallascityhall.com

Today, Blue Star Recycling agreed, and the Court ordered Blue Star Recycling, to cease all recycling operations at the properties. Blue Star Recycling must remove existing shingle materials from the site within 90 days. The removal must comply with all applicable laws.

A status conference will be held in 60 days to monitor compliance with the Court's order.

###

Disclaimer

City of Dallas, TX published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:46:02 UTC
