City of Del Mar CA : In October, new rules for off-leash dogs

08/10/2018 | 03:20am CEST

On portions of Del Mar beach, dogs could romp unrestrained in areas where today they must wear a leash under newly-proposed rules that would become effective in October.

In the meantime, existing rules will remain in place.

The second reading of an ordinance regulating dogs on City beaches is set for the Sept. 4 City Council meeting. If approved, the new rules would become effective 30 days later, on Oct. 4.

As proposed, the changes would convert areas that currently allow leashed dogs to off-leash areas in the early morning.

The new rules would allow unrestrained dogs between 25th and 29th streets before 8 a.m. from the day after Labor Day through June 15. Off-leash dogs also would be allowed on the North Beach - between 29th Street and the Solana Beach border - from dawn to 8:00 a.m. year-round.

Existing rules for the north beach require dogs to be leashed June 16 through Labor Day; dogs are allowed to run off-leash from the day after Labor Day through June 15. Elsewhere, off-leash dogs are prohibited between the north end of Powerhouse Park and 29th Street; leashed dogs are allowed from the day after Labor Day through June 15. South of Powerhouse Park to the Torrey Pines State Beach boundary at 6th Street, dogs must be leashed year-round.

Off-leash dogs must be under the immediate voice control of their owners. Increased enforcement of leash laws is expected when the new rules take effect.

The new rules would bring new signage. A public outreach program is being planned to inform beachgoers of the changes.

A graphic showing existing and proposed rules can be seen here.

Disclaimer

City of Del Mar, CA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:19:07 UTC
