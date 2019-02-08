City of Del Mar CA : Intersection closures planned at 14th, 13th and 12th streets

As part of the Downtown Streetscape Project, the T intersection at 14th Street and Camino del Mar is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. next week to allow for the installation of a paver crosswalk. The closure will affect the immediate work zone only. Maiden Lane and access to a parking garage on the northeast corner of the intersection will remain open. A detour route will direct vehicles to 15th and 13th Streets. At the close of each workday, crews will lay steel plates over the crosswalks to reopen the intersection.

More paver crosswalk installations, at 13th and 12th streets, are scheduled for the week of Feb. 18 through Feb. 22. During this period, through-access will not be provided after work hours because of narrow roads and safety concerns. Detour routes will send vehicles to 14th and 11th streets.

Construction of the $6.8 million Downtown Streetscape Project on Camino del Mar between 15th and 9th streets is scheduled to continue through June. Progress reports are published on Fridays. Subscribe to Downtown Streetscape Project Reports.