City of Del Mar CA : Utility relocation on Camino del Mar

Crews on 10th Street at Camino del Mar are moving dry utilities to make way for future streetscape improvements. Motorists could experience slight delays during the next three weeks as the job continues at 10th Street before moving to 11th Street.

Traffic control measures will be in place for the duration of the project, according to a San Diego Gas & Electric Co. notice.

The utility relocation work comes in preparation of the Downtown Streetscape project, which is expected to begin in December. Details on Streetscape can be found here.