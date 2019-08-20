City of Dieppe : Possible discolouration of water due to a water transmission line inspection

The municipalities of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview may experience water discolouration intermittently in the next two weeks due to inspections of both water transmission lines from the Water Treatment Plant to the Tri-Community. We will be monitoring water quality extensively during and after the inspection.

The discolouration of water is caused by a manganese build-up on large transmission lines which may be dislodged during the inspection. This discolouration is not associated with health effects. We recommend that if your water is discoloured, you refrain from doing laundry as it may stain clothes.

The municipalities of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents and customers.

For any question, please contact the Water Department of the City of Dieppe at 506.850.5104