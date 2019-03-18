Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Duarte CA : Gas Company to Upgrade Gas Main Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:29am EDT

The Gas Company will be upgrading their natural gas main line and will be working on Cinco Robles Drive south of Duarte Road, Asti St, Marand St, Pengra St and Noyon St starting March 18, 2019 thru end of July 2019.

Public safety is the highest priority for the City and The Gas Company therefore the construction site during this time will be maintained with all necessary warning signs,barricades, cones and needed safety equipment to ensure residents, pedestrians and vehicular safety. Access to streets will be open to residents at all times and contractor will make every effort to assist residents to maneuver safely around construction areas.

Notices from the contractor have been provided to the residents however if you have any questions or concerns, you may contact The Gas Company at 800-427-2200, (24 hour phone number).

Disclaimer

City of Duarte, CA published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 04:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aCANADIAN CURLING ASSOCIATION : Day Three at the 2019 CCAA Curling Canada Championships in Fredericton
PU
01:29aWORLD BANK : Pacific Hub Opens in Suva
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aAsia shares, bonds count on Fed to be accommodative
RE
12:42aDollar on back foot after soft data fans bets on dovish Fed
RE
12:29aCITY OF DUARTE CA : Gas Company to Upgrade Gas Main Line
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise in hopes of a dovish Fed; Vietnam leads gains
RE
03/17WORLD BANK : People Can Prosper And Thrive If Pakistan Reforms Faster
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP : PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : close to Wells Fargo retirement unit acquisition-sources
5PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.