City of Dublin OH : Hyland-Croy Road / Cacchio Lane Connector

Work is underway on the Hyland-Croy Road/Riviera Connector project, which provides for the extension of Cacchio Lane to Hyland-Croy Road from Riviera subdivision. Hyland-Croy Road will also be modified to provide a southbound left turn lane to Cacchio Lane.

Beginning the week of September 4, drivers on Hyland-Croy Road will notice a lane shift between Tuscany Drive and Dublin Jerome High School. Both the northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to the west. Two-way traffic will not be disrupted. Additionally, a section of recreation path is now closed along Hyland-Croy road between Tuscany Drive and Celtic Crossing Drive.

This project is scheduled to be complete by June 2019.

