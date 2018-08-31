Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Dublin OH : Hyland-Croy Road / Cacchio Lane Connector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Work is underway on the Hyland-Croy Road/Riviera Connector project, which provides for the extension of Cacchio Lane to Hyland-Croy Road from Riviera subdivision. Hyland-Croy Road will also be modified to provide a southbound left turn lane to Cacchio Lane.

Beginning the week of September 4, drivers on Hyland-Croy Road will notice a lane shift between Tuscany Drive and Dublin Jerome High School. Both the northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to the west. Two-way traffic will not be disrupted. Additionally, a section of recreation path is now closed along Hyland-Croy road between Tuscany Drive and Celtic Crossing Drive.

This project is scheduled to be complete by June 2019.

#

Media contact:
Lindsay Weisenauer
Senior Public Information Officer
614.410.4504 - Desk 614.704.9742 - Cell
lweisenauer@dublin.oh.us

Newsroom: http://dublinohiousa.gov/newsroom | @DublinOhio | @DublinPolice

www.DublinOhioUSA.gov

Disclaimer

City of Dublin, OH published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42pKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : & Ellis represents Danaos Corporation in out-of-court restructuring with its creditors
PU
09:39pU.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement
DJ
09:38pU.S.-Canada trade talks conclude with no deal - Wall Street Journal
RE
09:37pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Corn Farmers Need a Break
PU
09:37pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Trade, RFS Lead Conversations at Farm Progress Show
PU
09:33pCanada, U.S. conclude NAFTA talks after Trump's comment sours mood
RE
09:28pCanada, U.S. conclude NAFTA talks after Trump's comment sours mood
RE
09:22pCITY OF DUBLIN OH : Hyland-Croy Road / Cacchio Lane Connector
PU
09:17pVICENTE GONZALEZ : Congressman Gonzalez Invites U.S. Trade Representative to Engage Latino Lawmakers
PU
09:17pRMA RISK MANAGEMENT AGENCY : Administrator in Harrisburg Meets with Farmers, Ag Groups
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
4COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.