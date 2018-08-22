City of Eastvale CA : Eastvale City Council Appoints Mayor Pro Tem Todd Rigby

Mayor Pro Tem Rigby Appointed

District 1

The Eastvale City Council appointed Mayor Pro Tem Todd Rigby at a Special Meeting this evening. Mayor Pro Tem Rigby was the only candidate eligible for the November ballot in District 1 as of the close of the nomination period on Friday, August 10, 2018. With the appointment, Mayor Pro Tem Rigby will continue to serve on the City Council through 2022 and represent the residents of District 1 proudly.

'I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors in our great city for another term on the Eastvale City Council,' Mayor Pro Tem Todd Rigby said. 'I am dedicated to the continued success of Eastvale.'

Please join the City of Eastvale in congratulating Mayor Pro Tem Rigby, Council Member representing District 1!