City of Eastvale CA : Limonite Avenue I-15 Interchange Construction Update

09/03/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Construction will consist of stages 1A, 1B, and 1C. Field activities will consist of paving temporary loop ramps, Limonite Avenue re-striping and k-rail placement, installation of bridge shoring and falsework erection, retaining wall excavation, and Limonite Avenue road work.

Lane and Ramp Closures

Nighttime alternating lane closures are anticipated for SB and NB Lanes between Cantu Galliano Ranch Road and Sixth Street, between 9 PM and 5 AM beginning on 9/4/18 through 9/7/18. Limonite Avenue alternating lane closures are anticipated for SB and NB Lanes between Hamner Avenue and Wineville Avenue, between 9PM and 5 AM, starting 9/4/18 to 9/7/18. Nighttime ramp closures are anticipated as below:

Schedule

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - NB/SB Limonite On & Off Ramps
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - NB/SB Limonite On & Off Ramps
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, September 6, 2018 - NB/SB Limonite On & Off Ramps
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - NB/SB Limonite On & Off Ramps
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour Map

You're Invited!

Download construction notice here.

For more information about this project, visit: i15limonite.org.

HOTLINE
+1 (877) 672 7765

EMAIL
info@i15limonite.org

Disclaimer

City of Eastvale, CA published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 23:11:06 UTC
