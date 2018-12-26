Log in
City of Eastvale CA : Request for Qualifications for Limonite Gap Closure Project

12/26/2018 | 05:20pm CET

The City of Eastvale is soliciting qualifications from consulting firms to provide professional engineering services for road and bridge design and environmental services for the Limonite Gap Closure Project.

Request for Qualification and other contract documents may be viewed on Quest CDN (www.questcdn.com) for free and can be downloaded for a fee of $15. Interested bidders must register with Quest CDN to be placed on the Planholder's list. The Planholder's list may also be viewed at Quest CDN.

The direct Quest CDN link to City of Eastvale projects is:

https://www.questcdn.com/questcdn/projects/prj_browse/project_browse.html?&projbrowse=true&jobNo=6058189&rowId=6058189x1755660&projType=project

Addenda - Any subsequent changes in the Project from the date of issuance to the date of submittal will result in an addendum by the issuing office to those on the Planholders list with Quest CDN.

The completed package, including all attachments and requisite copies, should be sealed and marked 'Request for Qualifications for Professional Engineering Services for the Limonite Gap Closure Project' and delivered to the City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 12363 Limonite Avenue, Suite 910, Eastvale, CA 91752 , no later than 4:00 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

City of Eastvale, CA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 16:19:03 UTC
