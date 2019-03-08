City of Elmhurst IL : Green Electricity Aggregation Program

Following the passage of a March 2012 voter Referendum, the City of Elmhurst contracted to procure electric supply in a municipal electric aggregation program for residents and small businesses.

The City has continued to monitor the power supply market and recently was able to contract a program with MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (mc2) whereby residents and small businesses will pay exactly the ComEd rate and 100% Wind Green-e certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) will be purchased for the City. This program will position the City to be designated as an EPA Green Power Partner Community at zero increased cost to the residents. The program is for a 24-month term starting with meter read dates in May 2019 and ending at meter read dates in May 2021.

The cost of serving each electric account varies greatly, depending on usage patterns. Some ratepayer accounts will be served by ComEd supply service and others will be switched to the new supplier, mc2 and pay the exact same ComEd rate every month. mc2 will purchase RECs for the City based on the historical usage for accounts on mc2 supply and ComEd supply.

As such, some ratepayers will receive notice that their account will remain with ComEd supply service. There is no need to opt out because their account will not be switched.

Other ratepayers will receive notice their service is being switched to mc2. A few weeks later, they will receive a letter from ComEd titled 'Electric Supplier Choice Confirmation,' indicating the switch to mc2 supply service. Those ratepayers may choose to opt out by calling mc2 at 888-266-0146 or returning the enclosed pre-paid postage card.

Residents in the Elmhurst Green Electricity Aggregation Program, whether receiving service from ComEd or from mc2 will pay the same rate. Notices of the program will be mailed March 7. There is never an enrollment fee, an early termination fee, nor any added monthly fees.

All Elmhurst residents that currently receive service through the following programs are eligible to Opt-In to the program, however please review your current contract terms and conditions before making this decision:

ComEd's Hourly Rate

Alternative Retail Electric Supply Service

Net Metering Customers

The program is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions. RECs purchased for the City's energy consumption will be sourced from wind power generators located in the Midwest and are Green-e certified.

For more information about energy supply choices, visit the ICC site at pluginillinois.org. For questions about your electric account, call Elmhurst's aggregation program supplier, mc2, at (888) 266-0146. If you require additional assistance, call NIMEC at (800) 727-3820 to leave your questions and callback number. You will be contacted within 24 hours regarding the issue. To report an electrical outage or for questions pertaining to your ComEd bill, call ComEd at (800) 334-7661.