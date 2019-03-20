City of Eugene OR : Reduces Internal Emissions and Fossil Fuel Use

Every year the City of Eugene completes an inventory that tracks how the City as an organization is doing at meeting our Climate Recovery Ordinance (CRO) goals to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use. The City of Eugene's consultants, Good Company, recently completed the 2017 City of Eugene Operational Greenhouse Gas Inventory. The report shows that the City's greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use have significantly decreased as the City works towards meeting our goals.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduced by 31%

Between 2010 and 2017, the City's greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 31% (using market-based accounting for electricity). This progress was accomplished by city vehicles transitioning from fossil diesel to renewable diesel, the discontinuation of district steam in 2012, and the reduction in carbon intensity from EWEB's electricity supply. To meet greenhouse gas neutrality by 2020, City operations will need to decrease another 29% from 2010 emissions.

Fossil Fuel Use Decreased by 44%

The City of Eugene's fossil fuel use has decreased by 44% since 2010. Replacing conventional fossil diesel fuel with renewable diesel fuel and the discontinuation of district steam have led to significant progress towards this goal. Renewable diesel is in high demand and the future supply is uncertain, but the City continues to explore all options.

Each City department continues to consider possible options to further reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use.

